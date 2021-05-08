Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report sales of $30.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $122.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

