Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Achieves $228.24 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $228.24 million and approximately $328.76 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00032336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00080890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.11 or 0.00797495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,720.74 or 0.09787956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

