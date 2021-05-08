Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CRDF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 778,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

