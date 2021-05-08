Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.84 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 1,298,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

