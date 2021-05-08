BSCView Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $107,156.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00253808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 517.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01136726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.64 or 0.99495107 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.