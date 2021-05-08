Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $118,335.41 and $109,618.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070310 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.22 or 0.00705286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

