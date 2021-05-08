Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

