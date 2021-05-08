salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.