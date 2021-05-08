Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 125,697 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,616,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

