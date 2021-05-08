The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $105.42.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

