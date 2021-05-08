Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. 3,070,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

