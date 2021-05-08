Key Financial Inc Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

