Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

EPZM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

