Granger Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

