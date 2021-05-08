Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 522,640 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522,640 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Teck Resources worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

