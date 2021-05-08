KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

