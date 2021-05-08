Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

RPD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

