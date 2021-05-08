Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

