Granger Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 17.2% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Granger Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $161.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

