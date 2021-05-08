First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $187.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

