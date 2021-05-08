Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.