Creative Planning Has $3.29 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.