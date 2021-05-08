Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $92.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

PAG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,205. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

