Credit Suisse Group Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $73.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,277. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

