Paxos Standard Market Cap Achieves $908.68 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $908.68 million and approximately $111.93 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

