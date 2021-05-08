Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.