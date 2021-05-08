adToken One Day Volume Hits $3,083.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $920,743.38 and approximately $3,083.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adToken has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00081807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00792039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.43 or 0.09540016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044578 BTC.

About adToken

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.