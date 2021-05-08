Datum Hits One Day Volume of $287,640.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Datum has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $287,640.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00081807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00792039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.43 or 0.09540016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

