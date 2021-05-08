KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $4,179.97 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00155448 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

