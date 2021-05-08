Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Trex by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Trex by 4,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,651. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

