BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.94 Million

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $232.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $944.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 406,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

