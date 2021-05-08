Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.66 million-$55.05 million.

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,154. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

