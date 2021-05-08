DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

