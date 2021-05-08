-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 913,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,748. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

