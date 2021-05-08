Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 million and the lowest is $3.52 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $17.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 273,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

