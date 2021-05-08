Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $702.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

