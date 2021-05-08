Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $7.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

HL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,733,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

