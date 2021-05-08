Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar stock traded up C$3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$79.38. 241,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,052. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$29.38 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.03.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Linamar will post 7.9000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

