Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.13.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.06. 3,208,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

