Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

