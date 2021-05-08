Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,665.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

