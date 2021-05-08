The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $323.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE EL opened at $303.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

