ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $591.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $483.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

