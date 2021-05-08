Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,675.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,286.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,385.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,167.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

