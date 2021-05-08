Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

