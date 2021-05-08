Avory & Company LLC Makes New $11.59 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 733,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. ContextLogic makes up approximately 6.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

