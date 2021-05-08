Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 535,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.