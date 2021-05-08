Archetype Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.