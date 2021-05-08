$88.02 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report sales of $88.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $411.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEI. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,756. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.