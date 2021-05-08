Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

